German shares open 0.46 pct lower

Fri 12th February 2021

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :German stocks saw a shaky start on Friday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 64.78 points, or 0.46 percent, to open at 13,976.13 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was consumer goods company Beiersdorf, increasing by 0.

33 percent, followed by online food delivery company Delivery Hero with 0.31 percent, and pharmaceutical company Merck with 0.14 percent.

Shares of Adidas fell by 0.85 percent. The German sportswear manufacturer was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Friday.

The yield on German ten-year bonds went down 0.008 percentage points to minus 0.466 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.2133 U.S. Dollars, down 0.02 percent on Friday morning.

