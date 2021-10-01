UrduPoint.com

German Shares Open 1.44 Pct Lower

BERLIN, Oct. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) --:German shares went off to a bad start on Friday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 219.09 points, or 1.44 percent, opening at 15,041.6 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 40 largest listed companies was stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse, increasing by 1.57 percent, followed by utility E.ON with 1.

36 percent and technology company Siemens Energy with 0.95 percent.

Shares of Sartorius fell by 2.87 percent. The German pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Friday.

Turnover of retail enterprises in Germany in August grew by 1.2 percent on the previous month and was even up 2.4 percent year-on-year, the country's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Friday.

