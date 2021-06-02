UrduPoint.com
German Shares Open Almost Unchanged Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:20 PM

BERLIN, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :German stocks were almost unchanged at the start of trading on Wednesday, with the benchmark DAX index growing by 3.44 points, or 0.02 percent, opening at 12,370.96 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was car-maker Volkswagen, increasing by 1.02 percent, followed by utility RWE with 1.00 percent and pharmaceutical giant Bayer with 0.91 percent.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen fell by 1.72 percent. The German housing company was the biggest loser at the start of trading.

Turnover of the German retail sector in April declined by 5.

4 percent on the previous month and was even down 5.8 percent year-on-year, the country's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Wednesday.

Orders in the country's mechanical and plant engineering sector in April were already up 72 percent in real terms year-on-year, according to the country's Mechanical Engineering Industry Association.

The yield on German ten-year bonds declined 0.0150 percentage points to minus 0.1900 percent and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.2216 U.S. Dollars, increasing by 0.02 percent on Wednesday morning.

