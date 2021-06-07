German shares open slightly lower

UrduPoint.com
Mon 07th June 2021

BERLIN, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :German stocks opened slightly lower on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 31.32 points, or 0.20 percent, opening at 15,661.58 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies was automotive supplier Continental, increasing by 0.8 percent, followed by consumer goods company Henkel with 0.25 percent and materials producer HeidelbergCement with 0.16 percent.

Shares of Linde fell by 0.64 percent. The German gas producer was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Monday.

New orders in Germany's manufacturing industry in April decreased, adjusted for price, seasonal and Calendar effects, by 0.2 percent compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistical Office said.

Domestic business continued to fall while foreign orders already picked up 2.7 percent.

The yield on Germany's ten-year bonds increased 0.006 percentage points to minus 0.2015 percent and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.2159 U.S. Dollars, decreasing by 0.05 percent on Monday morning.

