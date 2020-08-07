UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Shares Open With Small Gains At Start Of Trading On Friday

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

German shares open with small gains at start of trading on Friday

BERLIN, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :German stocks were slightly up at the start of trading on Friday, with the benchmark DAX index increasing 43.11 points, or 0.34 percent, opening at 12,634.79 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom, increasing by 2.18 percent, followed by sportswear manufacturer Adidas with 1.11 percent and stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse with 0.74 percent.

Deutsche Telekom's U.S. subsidiary T-Mobile announced on Thursday that revenues in the second quarter increased by 61 percent year-on-year to 17.7 billion U.S. dollars.

Shares of Wirecard fell by 1.39 percent.

The German financial service provide was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Friday.

German exports in June continued to recover and increased by 14.9 percent on the previous month, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Friday. However, exports were still down 9.4 percent year-on-year.

Production in German industry also picked up again, increasing by 8.9 percent on the previous month, but was still 11.7 percent below the previous year's level, according to Destatis.

The yield on German ten-year bonds went down 0.003 percentage points to minus 0.532 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1878 U.S. Dollars, decreasing slightly by 0.02 percent on Friday morning.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Exports German Company Germany Euro June Stocks Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Death toll from Beirut port blast rises to 154

30 minutes ago

Afghans, Pakistanis and Kashmiris bonded by mutual ..

39 minutes ago

Over 400,000 customers enrolled in DEWA’s ‘My ..

1 hour ago

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

1 hour ago

Twitter Adds Labels for Accounts of Russia's Upper ..

52 minutes ago

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Reconnai ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.