German shares open with small gains at start of trading on Friday

BERLIN, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :German stocks were slightly up at the start of trading on Friday, with the benchmark DAX index increasing 43.11 points, or 0.34 percent, opening at 12,634.79 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom, increasing by 2.18 percent, followed by sportswear manufacturer Adidas with 1.11 percent and stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse with 0.74 percent.

Deutsche Telekom's U.S. subsidiary T-Mobile announced on Thursday that revenues in the second quarter increased by 61 percent year-on-year to 17.7 billion U.S. dollars.

Shares of Wirecard fell by 1.39 percent.

The German financial service provide was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Friday.

German exports in June continued to recover and increased by 14.9 percent on the previous month, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Friday. However, exports were still down 9.4 percent year-on-year.

Production in German industry also picked up again, increasing by 8.9 percent on the previous month, but was still 11.7 percent below the previous year's level, according to Destatis.

The yield on German ten-year bonds went down 0.003 percentage points to minus 0.532 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1878 U.S. Dollars, decreasing slightly by 0.02 percent on Friday morning.