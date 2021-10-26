UrduPoint.com

German Shares Record Small Gains At Start Of Trading On Tuesday

BERLIN, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) --:German shares recorded small gains at the start of trading on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index rising 53.67 points, or 0.34 percent, opening at 15,652.9 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 40 largest listed companies was online food delivery company Delivery Hero, increasing by 2.

54 percent, followed by mail and logistics company Deutsche Post with 1.22 percent and software company SAP with 1.21 percent.

Shares of Fresenius fell by 3.12 percent. The German dialysis specialist was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Tuesday.

The yield on German ten-year bonds declined 0.0005 percentage points to minus 0.1125 percent and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1614 U.S. Dollars, increasing by 0.01 percent on Tuesday morning

