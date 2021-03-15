German shares virtually unchanged at start of trading Monday

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :German stocks were virtually unchanged at the start of trading on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index growing by 2.10 points, or 0.01 percent, opening at 14,504.49 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom, increasing by 1.63 percent, followed by housing company Deutsche Wohnen with 0.75 percent and car-maker Volkswagen with 0.64 percent.

Shares of Siemens fell by 0.87 percent. The German technology giant was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Monday.

Selling prices in Germany's wholesale trade in February rose by 2.3 percent year-on-year after no change in January and a decline by 1.2 percent in December, the country's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said Monday.

Producer prices of German agricultural products in January grew by 2.5 percent on the previous month but were still down 5.8 percent year-on-year, Destatis said.

The yield on German ten-year bonds went down 0.029 percentage points to minus 0.325 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1949 U.S. Dollars, increasing by 0.03 percent on Monday morning.