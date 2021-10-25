BEIJING, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Tina Hermann of Germany won Monday's women's skeleton test event for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Hermann finished two runs in 2 minutes, 06.15 seconds, rallying in the second heat to narrowly beat compatriot Hannah Neise, the first-heat leader who finished in 2:06.19.

Elena Nikitina of Russia finished third in 2:06.42.

"I like the track very much, everything is fine here," said Hermann.

"It is important to know the physical part of the track which is rather challenging," added the 29-year-old.

Hermann added that she needs to secure a berth to compete in the Beijing Olympics in February 2022 through domestic qualifiers in Germany.