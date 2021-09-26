Berlin, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Olaf Scholz, the chancellor candidate for the centre-left Social Democrats in Germany's Sunday general election, hailed a "great success" for his party after estimates showed his SPD narrowly ahead of the conservatives.

"It's going to be a long election night, that's for sure," Scholz said. "But this is certain: many citizens have put their crosses next to the SPD because they want there to be a change in government and also because they want the next chancellor to be called Olaf Scholz."