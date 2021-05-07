UrduPoint.com
German Spy Agency Says Anti-Islam Protest Group 'anti-constitutional'

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

German spy agency says anti-Islam protest group 'anti-constitutional'

Berlin, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :German intelligence services said Wednesday that they would widen their surveillance of the Islamophobic protest movement Pegida in its home state of Saxony, as the group had become a "extremist" and "anti-constitutional".

While Pegida had previously attracted "heterogeneous" support and taken "moderate" positions, it had developed "an increasingly right-wing extremist orientation" Saxony's domestic intelligence agency LfV said in a statement.

"By regularly offering right-wing extremists a platform to propagate anti-constitutional ideologies, this movement acts as a hinge between extremists and non-extremists," said agency president Dirk-Martin Christian.

He added that "all people and activities" within the group would now be put under surveillance, with the exception of those merely taking part in peaceful demonstrations.

Pegida, which campaigns against what it calls the "Islamisation of the West", was born in October 2014 with xenophobic marches every Monday evening.

