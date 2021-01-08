German stocks open at record high, breach 14,000 points

Frankfurt am Main, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Germany's blue-chip DAX 30 index pushed on with its record-breaking streak Friday, opening above 14,000 points on growing expectations there will be a strong stimulus plan in the United States.

The Frankfurt index at 0713 GMT was up 0.8 percent at 14,081.23, paring some gains after opening at 14,106.60 points.

On Thursday, the index topped the psychological barrier of 14,000 points for the first time, the latest in a series of records set in recent weeks.