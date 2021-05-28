German stocks record small gains on Friday

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :German stocks recorded small gains at the start of trading on Friday, with the benchmark DAX index growing by 36.41 points, or 0.24 percent, opening at 15,443.14 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was technology giant Siemens, increasing by 3.37 percent, followed by chemical giant BASF with 0.71 percent and aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines with 0.67 percent.

Shares of Deutsche Post fell by 1.51 percent. The German mail and logistics company was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Friday.

Import prices in Germany in April grew by 1.4 percent on the previous month and were even up 10.3 percent year-on-year, Germany's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Friday. Export prices in April increased by 3.3 percent year-on-year.

The yield on German ten-year bonds increased 0.004 percentage points to minus 0.168 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.2196 U.S. Dollars, increasing by 0.01 percent on Friday morning.