UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Tourists Fly To Mallorca In Post-COVID Test

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

German tourists fly to Mallorca in post-COVID test

Palma, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :A planeload of German tourists flew Monday to Spain's Mallorca island, taking part in a test of plans to reopen the popular destination as the country emerges from its coronavirus lockdown.

The 180 Germans flew from Duesseldorf to Mallorca, the largest island in the sunny Balearic archipelago, six days before Spain is to open its borders in general on June 21.

Almost 11,000 tourists from Germany are to follow in the coming days.

"We are very, very glad to be here," said George Kasbach, who lives near Cologne and owns an apartment on the Mediterranean island that he visits several times a year.

Compatriot Daniel Wiener added: "We know that it's a privilege for us to come here. It feels like paradise." Kasbach had followed the coronavirus epidemic in Spain closely, and said he felt safe because "there are not many ill people at the moment" on the islands.

"We come here several times a year," he said.

Mallorca is a second home to many Germans who call it their country's "17th state", and find almost everything they want in their native language.

Michael Driesch, 56, was also on the flight and also had no worries about flying to Palma because the islands "are not a hotspot in Spain.

"It's more dangerous to drive from Hamburg to Munich," or the length of Germany from north to south, he joked.

Regional Spanish officials and tour operators set up the pilot programme as a test for the Spanish tourism sector, which accounts for about 12 percent of gross domestic product.

- Ahead of schedule - Spain decided to open its borders in general and ease nationwide coronavirus restrictions on June 21, more than a week ahead of schedule.

The country had one of the tightest lockdown measures in Europe, along with one of the highest COVID-19 mortality rates at more than 27,000.

The pilot project will be subject to strict health guidelines and visitors will have their temperature taken on arrival, but will not be quarantined, regional authorities have said.

A follow-up phone check is scheduled to catch virus symptoms if they apppear.

"It seems like a great dry-run" to test protocols set up for the nation's other tourist areas as well, Health Minister Salvador Illa said.

Spain is the world's second most popular travel destination after France, with Mallorca attracting around 4.5 million Germans alone last year.

The Balearic island chain also includes Menorca, Ibiza - known for its club scene -- and Formentera.

On June 5, Spanish police arrested five drug dealers near Barcelona and seized 100,000 ecstasy pills that a statement said were "destined for Ibiza, to coincide with the start of the summer season."

Related Topics

World Police Europe France German Germany Salvador Cologne Hamburg Munich George Palma Barcelona Spain June From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

16 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

17 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

30 minutes ago

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

54 minutes ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

1 hour ago

MPA Uzma Kardar removed from Punjab’s Media Stra ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.