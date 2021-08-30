German train drivers announce new, longer strike in wage dispute

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Germany's train drivers union GDL on Monday announced fresh strikes affecting passengers and freight traffic this week that will last longer than previous stoppages, as a wage dispute with managers escalates.

GDL union leader Claus Weselsky said the freight strike would start on Wednesday, followed by passenger rail strikes from Thursday. The industrial action will end on Tuesday morning. "We can't see a way to avoid a labour fight if management isn't showing any sign of movement," he said.