UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Unemployment Rate In June Falls To 5.7 Pct

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

German unemployment rate in June falls to 5.7 pct

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Germany's unemployment rate fell by 0.2 percentage points compared to the previous month and reached 5.7 percent in June, the Federal Employment Agency (BA) announced on Wednesday.

The number of unemployed in Germany fell by 74,000 compared to the previous month to around 2.614 million which was the largest drop measured in June in ten years, according to BA.

"The comprehensive improvement in the labor market continues in June," said Detlef Scheele, head of BA, adding that unemployment and underemployment "continued to fall sharply."In April, 2.34 million German employees still received short-time work benefits, a form of state aid to avoid layoffs during crises, according to BA.

The highest number of people on short-time work in Germany to date was reached in April last year, when the figure stood at just below six million.

Related Topics

German Germany April June Market Million Employment

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves board and advisory co ..

41 minutes ago

Etihad Airways extends ‘Verified To Fly’ trave ..

1 hour ago

Developing legislative, economic system attracts f ..

1 hour ago

Astronomically, July 20 first day of Eid Al Adha

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 1,731 reco ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Israel issue joint statement agreeing on many ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.