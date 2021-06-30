German unemployment rate in June falls to 5.7 pct

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Germany's unemployment rate fell by 0.2 percentage points compared to the previous month and reached 5.7 percent in June, the Federal Employment Agency (BA) announced on Wednesday.

The number of unemployed in Germany fell by 74,000 compared to the previous month to around 2.614 million which was the largest drop measured in June in ten years, according to BA.

"The comprehensive improvement in the labor market continues in June," said Detlef Scheele, head of BA, adding that unemployment and underemployment "continued to fall sharply."In April, 2.34 million German employees still received short-time work benefits, a form of state aid to avoid layoffs during crises, according to BA.

The highest number of people on short-time work in Germany to date was reached in April last year, when the figure stood at just below six million.