German unemployment stable at 6.4% in July: official data

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The unemployment rate in Germany held steady at 6.4 percent in July, unchanged from June, in a new sign that the worst of the economic storm unleashed by the coronavirus may be over.

The jobless rate had begun flatlining in June, which was just 0.1 percentage point up on May, seasonally-adjusted figures from the BA Federal labour agency showed.