German union calls for new rail strike Friday

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :German transport union EVG on Wednesday called for a strike as workers demand higher wages to cope with high rates of inflation, the latest industrial action in Europe's largest economy.

Rail workers across the country will walk out on Friday between 3:00 am (0100 GMT) and 11:00 am, the EVG said in a statement.

Management "alone" were responsible for the new strike action for failing to engage in "constructive" wage negotiations, EVG's deputy chairwoman Cosima Ingenschay said in the statement.

The union represents 230,000 workers across some 50 transport companies, including national rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

EVG is demanding a 12-percent pay rise for the workers it represents. The increase would help employees cope with "financial burdens that have increased sharply", EVG said.

Inflation in Germany stood at 7.4 percent in March, remaining very elevated despite having fallen from a peak of 8.8 percent in October.