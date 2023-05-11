UrduPoint.com

German Union Calls New Two-day Rail Strike

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 02:10 PM

German union calls new two-day rail strike

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :German transport union EVG on Thursday called a new round of strikes on the country's rail network as workers demand higher wages to cope with high rates of inflation.

The latest industrial action to hit Europe's largest economy will begin at 10:00 pm local time (2000 GMT) on Sunday and end on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday at midnight.

EVG represents 230,000 workers across some 50 transport companies, including national rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

The walkout is the latest in a series of strikes on Germany's rail system in an escalating dispute between the union and management.

"Workers' patience is now really exhausted," said EVG's deputy chairwoman Cosima Ingenschay.

"We are forced to go on strike for 50 hours to show how serious the situation is," Ingenschay said at a press conference.

EVG is demanding a 12-percent pay rise over one year for the workers it represents, with a minimum increase of 650 Euros ($712) a month.

The union rejected Deutsche Bahn's first offer of a five-percent increase in two steps, covering 27 months, plus an "inflation bonus" of 2,500 euros.

Inflation has cooled slightly in Germany in recent months but remained very elevated in April at 7.2 percent.

Over the last months, workers in different sectors including healthcare, childcare, and transport have gone on strike to demand better conditions.

The rail system was largely brought to a halt in a major strike at the end of March led by EVG and fellow union Verdi. Another shorter strike followed in mid-April.

