German virus cases top 2 million: health agency

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Germany has recorded more than two million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) health agency said Friday.

Europe's most populous country added another 22,368 cases over the past 24 hours, it said, bringing the total to 2,000,958.

It also reported another 1,113 fatalities from Covid-19, taking the overall death toll up to 44,994.