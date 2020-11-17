German virus curbs have halted exponential growth in infections: Merkel

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday said Germany's coronavirus infection numbers remain high, but a renewed round of restrictions introduced at the start of the month had helped to stop the runaway rise in case numbers.

"We still have a long way to go but the good news is that we have halted the exponential growth for now," she told reporters, adding that daily new infection numbers had stabilised in recent days.