German virus infection spread 'clearly exponential': institute

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Coronavirus infection numbers in Germany are rising at a "very clearly exponential rate" as highly contagious variants drive up case numbers in the EU's biggest country, health authorities said.

"It is very possible that we will have a similar situation over Easter to the one we had before Christmas, with very high case numbers, many severe cases and deaths and hospitals that are overwhelmed," the vice president of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, Lars Schaade, told reporters.