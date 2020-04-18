German virus patients are 'lucky' ones

Aachen, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :After making it through the first night breathing on her own, 60-year-old Martina Hamacher can only say: "I've been lucky." One of Germany's earliest coronavirus patients, Hamacher is still tangled in some of the tubes and cables that helped keep her alive for 20 days in intensive care.

"I've made it this far," she says with a slight smile in Aachen's university hospital.

Things could have been worse for Hamacher had she not been treated in Germany, where the response to the crisis has been internationally admired.

Despite a high number of infections, the death toll has been much lower than in France, Italy or the United States.

Experts have credited Berlin for widespread testing and ample capacity for patients stricken with the respiratory illness.

Such large-scale efforts appear to have paid off, with patients receiving world-class care by medical staff who have stayed on top of the crisis.

The hospital in Aachen has even been able to take patients from Belgium and the Netherlands.

"I'm very grateful for what the doctors and nurses did, without them I don't think I'd still be here," Hamacher says.