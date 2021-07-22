UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Woman Caught Covid In Iran Jail, Daughter Says

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 12:20 AM

German woman caught Covid in Iran jail, daughter says

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :The daughter of a German-Iranian woman held in Iran said Wednesday that her mother has contracted Covid-19 in prison and her life is in "imminent danger".

Nahid Taghavi was arrested at her Tehran apartment in October after years fighting for human rights in Iran, in particular for women's rights and freedom of expression, according to the human rights group IGFM.

According to Taghavi's daughter, Mariam Claren, the 66-year-old architect is being held in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, where she is awaiting sentencing on a "security charge".

"At the beginning of this month, a Covid-19 outbreak started in the women's wing" of the prison and "authorities have not implemented the required hygiene measures", Claren said in a statement.

Taghavi has tested positive for the virus and her condition is "very bad", Claren said.

"She is suffering from a fever, chills and severe pain in her limbs," she said, noting that her mother suffers from pre-existing conditions including high blood pressure and diabetes.

"For someone at her age with pre-existing health conditions and now testing positive for Covid-19, her life is in imminent danger," she said, calling for her mother's immediate release.

Germany's foreign ministry said in October that it was aware of the arrest of a German-Iranian woman in Iran, but did not name the detained citizen.

Iran is rushing to contain a new record surge in Covid cases, with government offices, banks and many businesses shut in the capital Tehran on Tuesday.

Already hit by the deadliest outbreak in the middle East, the Islamic republic has been gripped by what authorities warned would be a "fifth wave" driven by the aggressive Delta variant.

Related Topics

Iran Tehran Middle East October Women From Government Blood

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange E ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

2 hours ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

6 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

9 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

10 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.