UrduPoint.com

Germans Fear Financial Burden From High Energy Prices: Survey

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Germans fear financial burden from high energy prices: survey

BERLIN, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) --:A majority of German consumers, 62 percent, feared that the energy price crisis would place a financial burden on them, according to a survey published by the Federation of German Consumer Organisations (vzbv) on Thursday.

Even more, 71 percent, said that the German government should temporarily suspend possible electricity or gas disconnections if customers were unable to pay, according to the survey.

"The price shock on the energy market is an issue of concern for many consumers," said Thomas Engelke, team leader for energy and construction at vzbv.

Prices of energy products in 2021 were markedly up by 10.4 percent year-on-year, according to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis). prices for motor fuels and heating oil even increased 22.6 percent and 41.8 percent, respectively.

Related Topics

Electricity German Oil Price Gas Market Government

Recent Stories

realme Band 2: The Ultimate Lifestyle Companion fo ..

Realme Band 2: The Ultimate Lifestyle Companion for All Your Fitness Goals

8 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule?

PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule?

18 minutes ago
 Turbine 'torture' for Greek islanders as wind farm ..

Turbine 'torture' for Greek islanders as wind farms proliferate

1 minute ago
 Funeral prayer of constable offered

Funeral prayer of constable offered

1 minute ago
 PSL 2022: Multan Sultans snatches first position t ..

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans snatches first position to qualify for play-offs

36 minutes ago
 US Envoy to UN Mistakenly Assumes Crimea Was Part ..

US Envoy to UN Mistakenly Assumes Crimea Was Part of Minsk Agreements

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>