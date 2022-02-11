Germans fear financial burden from high energy prices: survey

BERLIN, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) --:A majority of German consumers, 62 percent, feared that the energy price crisis would place a financial burden on them, according to a survey published by the Federation of German Consumer Organisations (vzbv) on Thursday.

Even more, 71 percent, said that the German government should temporarily suspend possible electricity or gas disconnections if customers were unable to pay, according to the survey.

"The price shock on the energy market is an issue of concern for many consumers," said Thomas Engelke, team leader for energy and construction at vzbv.

Prices of energy products in 2021 were markedly up by 10.4 percent year-on-year, according to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis). prices for motor fuels and heating oil even increased 22.6 percent and 41.8 percent, respectively.