Germans Rethink Their Way Of Death

Published May 13, 2022

Germans rethink their way of death

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Germans are finding that death no longer quite becomes them.

Europe's biggest economy is rethinking its way of death, with one start-up claiming to have found a way of prolonging life -- digitally at least -- beyond the grave.

Youlo -- a cheery contraction of "You Only Live Once" -- allows people to record personal messages and videos for their loved ones, which are then secured for several years in a "digital tombstone".

Unveiled at "Life And Death 2022" funeral fair in the northern city of Bremen this month, its creators claim it allows users to have their final word before they slip gently into the good night.

Traditionally, Lutheran northern Germany has long had a rather stiff and stern approach to death.

But as religion and ritual loosened their hold, the crowds at the fair show people are looking for alternative ways of marking their end -- a trend some say has been helped by the coronavirus pandemic.

"With globalisation, more and more people live their lives far from where they were born," said Corinna During, the woman behind Youlo.

When you live hundreds of kilometres from relatives, visiting a memorial can "demand a huge amount of effort", she said.

And the Covid-19 pandemic has only "increased the necessity" to address the problem, she insisted.

