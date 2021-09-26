Germans start voting for new parliament marking end of Merkel era

BERLIN, Sept. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) --:German voters started to cast their ballots on Sunday to elect a new Bundestag, or the federal parliament, on which to form a new government for the next four years and usher in the post-Merkel era.

According to the Federal Returning Officer, around 60.4 million citizens are eligible to vote.

Polling stations will be open on Sunday from 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) to 6 p.m. (1600 GMT). However, at least 40 percent of eligible voters have cast their ballots by post, compared to 28.6 percent in the last election in 2017.

Polling institutions will interview voters anonymously at the exit of selected polling stations, and the initial results will be published exactly after the election ends through public broadcasters.