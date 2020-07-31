Germany adds three virus-hit Spanish regions to quarantine list

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Germany on Friday said it had added three northern Spanish regions to its list of high-risk destinations, meaning anyone arriving from those areas will have to produce a negative coronavirus test or go into quarantine for 14 days.

Germany's foreign ministry said it had issued a travel warning for the regions of Catalonia, Navarre and Aragon following a spike in COVID-19 cases there.

The move comes after Germany's Robert Koch Institute for disease control added the three regions to its high-risk list.

"A mandatory quarantine can only be avoided through a negative COVID-19 test," the ministry said.