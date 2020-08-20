Germany adds virus-hit Croatian areas to quarantine list

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Germany on Thursday added popular tourist destinations along Croatia's coast to its list of high-risk coronavirus areas as infection numbers rise again during the holiday season.

The designation for Croatia's Sibenik-Knin and Split-Dalmatia county announced by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases means travellers returning to Germany must take a free mandatory COVID-19 test and face a period of quarantine.

Germany earlier reported 1,707 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest daily toll since April.