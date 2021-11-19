UrduPoint.com

Germany Agrees Tougher Curbs On Unvaccinated To Curb Covid Surge

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 01:30 AM

Germany agrees tougher curbs on unvaccinated to curb Covid surge

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :German leaders on Thursday agreed tough new curbs on the unvaccinated, with plans to shut them out of restaurants, sporting events and cultural shows as the country battles to halt a record rise in Covid infections.

With new cases soaring to an all-time high of 65,371, leaders of Germany's 16 states agreed after crisis talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel to require those not immunised to provide negative tests in order to use public transport or go to the office.

To protect the most vulnerable, they also agreed to introduce compulsory vaccination for healthcare workers and employees in elderly homes.

"We need to quickly put a brake on the exponential rise" in cases and intensive care bed occupancy, Merkel said, calling the situation "highly dramatic".

Unvaccinated people will be banned from certain public spaces in areas with a hospitalisation rate of more than three patients per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

Currently, all of Germany's 16 states except Hamburg, Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and Saarland have a rate above three.

The so-called "2G" rule -- allowing in only the vaccinated and the recovered -- will apply to large events as well as leisure and sports facilities.

Areas with a hospitalisation rate of more than six will have to introduce a "2G plus" rule, where participants will need to be tested as well as vaccinated, and regions with a rate over nine will have to introduce extra measures such as contact restrictions.

Related Topics

Sports German Germany Hamburg Angela Merkel 2G All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Dubai Gover ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Dubai Government Excellence Programme

51 minutes ago
 Ruler of Sharjah receives Minister of Justice

Ruler of Sharjah receives Minister of Justice

1 hour ago
 NATO Weapons May Encourage Kiev to Resolve Donbas ..

NATO Weapons May Encourage Kiev to Resolve Donbas Crisis by Force - Peskov

1 hour ago
 Illegal stock of 4851 bags fertilizer recovered

Illegal stock of 4851 bags fertilizer recovered

1 hour ago
 One-Year-Old Syrian Child Dies on Polish-Belarusia ..

One-Year-Old Syrian Child Dies on Polish-Belarusian Border - NGO

1 hour ago
 Judge in Charge of Rittenhouse Trial Bans MSNBC Fr ..

Judge in Charge of Rittenhouse Trial Bans MSNBC From Courthouse After Jury Bus I ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.