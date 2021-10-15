Germany aims for coal exit by 2030 rather than 2038: initial agreement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Germany will aim to bring forward its exit from coal energy to 2030 from the initially planned 2038, according to an initial agreement between the three parties that will likely form the country's next coalition government.

"To meet targets on climate protection, an accelerated exit from coal power is necessary. Ideally, that should be achieved by 2030," said the text agreed on between the Social Democrats, Greens and the liberal FDP, which will form the basis for coalition negotiations.