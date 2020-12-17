Germany aims to begin virus vaccinations December 27: minister

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Germany plans to begin a coronavirus vaccination campaign on December 27, Health Minister Jens Spahn announced Wednesday, with the European Union aiming for all 27 member states to begin on the same day.

Spahn said in a statement that people in elderly care homes would be the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine once it is approved for use.