Germany and Austria offer free train rides to Ukrainian refugees

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Germany's rail operator said it will offer free train rides from Sunday to Ukrainian refugees travelling into the country from Poland.

Up to six trains are running daily from Poland to Germany at the moment, Deutsche Bahn said, but it was preparing to increase that capacity "at short notice".

Also on Sunday neighbouring Austria announced that its state railway company OeBB would offer free travel to those escaping the conflict.

Austrian Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler said in a tweet that she had agreed with OeBB that "Ukrainians who are fleeing will be able to use OeBB trains without tickets".

"In these times it is important to help quickly and simply. That it exactly what we are doing," she said.