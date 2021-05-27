UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany And Norway Inaugurate Clean Energy Undersea Link

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Germany and Norway inaugurate clean energy undersea link

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Germany and Norway on Thursday inaugurated an undersea power cable designed to facilitate the exchange of renewable energy as Europe's biggest economy looks to phase out coal and nuclear power.

NordLink, one of the longest undersea cables in the world, runs 623 kilometres (388 miles) from the southern Norwegian town of Tonstad to the mouth of the Elbe in northern Germany.

The cable will allow wind or solar energy produced in Germany to be exchanged for hydroelectric power produced in Norway, helping the two countries to plug gaps in production caused by fluctuating wind, sun or rain levels.

Providing enough power for about 3.6 million homes, NordLink has been operational since April but was officially opened on Thursday by Chancellor Angela Merkel and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

Merkel described the project as "a really big step... towards a sustainable and therefore future-proof energy supply" for Germany.

"In this way, fluctuating power generation can be balanced out right away -- something that will be a major task with the growing expansion of renewable energies," she said.

Germany plans to phase out nuclear power by 2022 and coal by 2038.

It also this month set more ambitious targets to reduce CO2 emissions after a landmark ruling by the country's top court declared a flagship climate protection law "insufficient".

Under the new targets, the German government expects to slash emissions by 65 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, going further than a previous 55 percent reduction target.

The cut will reach 88 percent by 2040, with the goal of bringing Germany to carbon neutrality by 2045, five years earlier than previously expected.

Renewables accounted for half of Germany's electricity production for the first time in 2020, compared with 25 percent less than ten years ago, according to the Fraunhofer research institute.

The NordLink project "is an important step for the German energy transition and the integration of the European electricity system," Thorsten Lenck of the Agora Energiewende think tank told AFP.

Interconnectivity between different countries is also one of the central pillars of the European Union's climate strategy.

Cross-border projects are already up and running between Norway and the Netherlands, the Netherlands and Britain, and Denmark and the Netherlands.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Electricity Exchange Europe Nuclear German Norway European Union Germany Netherlands Denmark Tank Angela Merkel April 2020 From Government Top Million Court

Recent Stories

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

12 minutes ago

Brainchild launches 2nd party data hub through pre ..

14 minutes ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

20 minutes ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Urban Plann ..

31 minutes ago

116,422 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.