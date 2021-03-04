Germany approves AstraZeneca vaccine for over-65s: ministry

Berlin, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Germany's vaccine commission has now recommended the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for people over the age of 65, the health ministry said Wednesday.

"The vaccine commission now recommends the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over 65 as well.

This is good news for older people who are waiting for a jab," said Health Minister Jens Spahn.

Germany had previously said it lacked sufficient data to greenlight the vaccine for older people, but has changed its position following recent studies.