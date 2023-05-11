UrduPoint.com

Germany Approves Tougher Migration Measures

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Germany approves tougher migration measures

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the heads of Germany's 16 states have agreed on new measures to tackle soaring migration after crunch talks.

In the first four months of 2023, some 101,981 asylum applications were filed in Germany, an increase of 78 percent from the same period in 2022.

Almost 218,000 applications were filed in Germany last year, the highest number since 2015-16, with the largest number of newcomers hailing from Syria and Afghanistan, followed by Turkiye and Iraq.

In addition, more than a million people arrived from Ukraine in the wake of its conflict with Russia.

In Wednesday's agreement, modernisation of IT systems is due to help accelerate the processing of asylum applications, which currently takes 26 months on average, potentially speeding up the expulsions of those with unsuccessful bids.

An extension of the maximum detention period for migrants from 10 to 28 days was agreed to make it easier to order and maintain their detention before a possible expulsion.

Germany will also aim to reach "new migrant partnerships" with the countries of origin of the new arrivals, Scholz told a press conference.

Scholz said the agreements would facilitate the arrival of "qualified staff" from the relevant nations in exchange for deals allowing the return of irregular migrants.

The Federal government and the regions opted against implementing permanent border checks with neighbouring countries but refused to rule it out.

Currently, Germany only applies fixed controls to everyone passing through along its border with Austria.

Referring to this arrangement, Scholz said "similar measures" would be taken with other neighbouring countries according to the situation.

Germany also borders Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland and Switzerland.

The reintroduction of border checks in the European Union's Schengen Area of free movement is permitted only in exceptional circumstances.

The government also committed to giving a further one billion Euros ($1.1 billion) to the states, with a working group to examine a long-term solution.

Regional leaders have long been demanding more help and money to cope with the new arrivals, with many being forced to build temporary shelters.

"Controlling and limiting irregular migration" is a priority for Germany, Scholz said.

The recent influx of asylum seekers has coincided with a rise in support for the far-right AfD party, especially in ex-communist eastern Germany.

The anti-migrant party is currently polling at around 15 percent, compared with 10.3 percent in the last general election in 2021.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Syria Exchange Ukraine Russia Iraq France European Union Germany Luxembourg Same Austria Belgium Poland Czech Republic Switzerland Netherlands Denmark Money Border From Government Agreement Billion Million Election 2018

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th May 2023

2 hours ago
 MoHRE opens nominations for Emirates Labour Market ..

MoHRE opens nominations for Emirates Labour Market Award in June

2 hours ago
 US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Fede ..

US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Federal Criminal Charges - Reports

11 hours ago
 PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan ..

PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan, APP Peshawar offices

11 hours ago
 PTI used youth for its nefarious political purpose ..

PTI used youth for its nefarious political purposes: Ranjha

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.