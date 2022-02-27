Germany approves weapon deliveries to Ukraine: govt source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Germany has approved the deliveries of 400 anti-tank rocket launchers to Ukraine, a government source said Saturday, in a U-turn from its longstanding policy of banning weapon exports to conflict zones.

"Given the Russian attack on Ukraine, the government is prepared to release urgently needed material for the defence of Ukraine," the source said in a statement.