Germany Arrests Russian Scientist For 'spying' For Moscow

Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:50 PM

Germany arrests Russian scientist for 'spying' for Moscow

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :German Federal prosecutors said Monday they had arrested a Russian scientist accused of passing sensitive information from a German university to Moscow in return for cash.

They said in a statement the suspect, identified only as Ilnur N., had been taken into custody on Friday on suspicion of "working for a Russian secret service since early October 2020 at the latest".

