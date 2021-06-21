Germany arrests Russian scientist for 'spying' for Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :German Federal prosecutors said Monday they had arrested a Russian scientist accused of passing sensitive information from a German university to Moscow in return for cash.

They said in a statement the suspect, identified only as Ilnur N., had been taken into custody on Friday on suspicion of "working for a Russian secret service since early October 2020 at the latest".