Open Menu

Germany Arrests Suspect Over War Drone Component Sales To Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Germany arrests suspect over war drone component sales to Russia

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Germany on Tuesday arrested a German-Russian man for selling to Russia electronic components that are used in military gear, including drones currently deployed by Moscow's troops in Ukraine.

Through his company in western Germany, the suspect, identified as Waldemar W.

, exported components on 26 occasions from January 2020 to March 2023 to a company in Russia that makes military equipment, Federal prosecutors said in a statement.

The objects supplied by the suspect are a common component of the "Orlan 10" drone, prosecutors said, noting that the particular type of equipment is "currently used by the Russian armed forces in Ukraine".

Even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the components were already covered by sanctions imposed by the EU in 2014 against Moscow over its illegal annexation of Crimea.

Related Topics

Drone Ukraine Moscow Russia Company Germany Man January February March 2020 From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches Emirati ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches Emirati Training Academy to empower di ..

8 minutes ago
 Renewables helped save $520bn fuel costs globally ..

Renewables helped save $520bn fuel costs globally in 2022, new IRENA report show ..

8 minutes ago
 DP World acquires 58% equity stake in Türkiye&#03 ..

DP World acquires 58% equity stake in Türkiye&#039;s Evyap Port

23 minutes ago
 Hadiqa Kiani rejects link of drama 'Hadsa' to 2020 ..

Hadiqa Kiani rejects link of drama 'Hadsa' to 2020 motorway rape case

25 minutes ago
 SC to take up Imran Khan’s plea against ruling o ..

SC to take up Imran Khan’s plea against ruling on Thoshakhana case today

43 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s sentence suspension in Thoshakhana ..

Imran Khan’s sentence suspension in Thoshakhana case irks Shehbaz Sharif

51 minutes ago
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure concludes it ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure concludes its summer camp ‘Sustainabilit ..

53 minutes ago
 ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South A ..

ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South Africa women's series

1 hour ago
 Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections ..

Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections: Sarfaraz Bugti

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after senten ..

Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after sentence suspension in Thoshakhana c ..

1 hour ago
 IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhan ..

IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhana case

2 hours ago
 MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health ..

MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health policy

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous