Germany backs Western Balkan states push for EU

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Germany will continue to support Western Balkan countries in their push to join the European Union, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

These six countries – North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania and Kosovo – "can trust Germany," Scholz told reporters in Brussels as European leaders reconvened for the second day of their ongoing summit.

He also hailed the decision to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status as a "big step." On the possibility of Russia cutting gas supplies to Europe, Scholz called for discussions on what he termed a "tough situation," saying particular focus must be on a joint response to the economic challenges facing the EU.

"We need to develop our infrastructure so we can import gas from other countries," he added.