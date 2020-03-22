UrduPoint.com
Germany Bans Gatherings Of More Than Two To Control Virus Spread: Merkel

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 10:20 PM

Germany bans gatherings of more than two to control virus spread: Merkel

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday that gatherings of more than two people will be banned in public to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Our own behaviour is the most effective way" of slowing the rate of infection, Merkel said of the unprecedented nationwide measures, which are initially slated to remain in force for two weeks.

