Germany bans most travel from virus variant countries

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Germany will from Saturday ban most travellers from countries hit by new, more contagious coronavirus variants to prevent a surge in infection numbers, the government said Friday.

The move, set to last until February 17, is necessary "to protect the people of Germany and to limit the entry and rapid spread of the new virus variants", the government said in a decree seen by AFP.

The affected countries are Britain, Ireland, Portugal, Brazil, South Africa as well as the southern African kingdoms of Lesotho and Eswatini. Several exceptions to the entry restrictions will be allowed.