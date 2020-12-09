Germany battles soaring virus deaths as Biden makes vaccine vow

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Berlin, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Germany was battling a second virus wave much more deadly than the first on Wednesday with record fatalities, as Joe Biden pledged to inoculate 100 million people in his first 100 days as US president.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is urging regions to take much more drastic action to curb the spread, after state leaders agreed measures that would see comparatively modest social restrictions eased even further for the Christmas holidays.

The darkening mood in Germany was in stark contrast to the joy ushered in by Britain doling out the first approved jabs in the Western world on Tuesday.

Both Russia and China have already begun inoculation campaigns with domestically produced vaccines and the United States is expected to grant emergency authorisation soon to the Pfizer-BioNTech jab -- the same one used in Britain.

