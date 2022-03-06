Germany beat Brazil to reach Davis Cup finals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) --:World No. 3 Alexander Zverev defeated 114th-ranked Thiago Monteiro as Germany secured a 3-1 victory over Brazil in their Davis Cup qualifier here on Saturday.

Zverev won 87 percent of his first service points and made just 21 unforced errors to prevail 6-1, 7-5 on the outdoor clay of Rio's Olympic Park Arena.

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz had earlier given Germany a 2-1 lead in the tie by recovering from a set down to overcome Felipe Alves and Bruno Soares 4-6, 7-6, 6-4.

The teams began the second day on level terms after Zverev beat Thiago Wild and Monteiro overcame Jan-Lennard Struff on Saturday.