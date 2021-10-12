UrduPoint.com

Germany Become First Team To Qualify For 2022 World Cup

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 02:10 AM

Germany become first team to qualify for 2022 World Cup

Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Four-time champions Germany became the first country to join hosts Qatar in booking a spot at the 2022 World Cup with a 4-0 thrashing of North Macedonia in Skopje on Monday.

Hansi Flick's men avenged a shock 2-1 home loss to the Macedonians earlier this year to claim their seventh win in eight qualifiers and take an unassailable eight-point lead at the top of Group J, with two matches remaining.

Romania's 1-0 victory against Armenia in Bucharest confirmed the Germans' finals spot for the 18th straight World Cup.

