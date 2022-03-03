UrduPoint.com

Germany Begins Slow Move Away From Russian Gas After Ukraine Invasion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Berlin, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The invasion of Ukraine has thrown Germany's problematic dependence on Russian gas into stark relief, forcing Europe's largest economy to urgently reshape its energy mix.

In a previously unthinkable step for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's young government, the crisis even has politicians considering delaying Germany's planned exit from nuclear energy and coal to keep the lights on.

"We will change course to overcome our import dependence," Scholz said Sunday at an extraordinary session of the Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, on the Ukraine crisis.

The decision represents a massive and expensive reversal for the government which has banked on Russia to secure its energy needs over the past two decades.

