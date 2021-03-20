UrduPoint.com
Germany Blocks Travel From Poland Without Negative Covid Test

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 08:40 AM

Germany blocks travel from Poland without negative Covid test

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Germany said on Friday it was classifying neighbouring Poland as a high-risk Covid-19 zone, meaning that people crossing the border from Poland will need a negative coronavirus test.

From Sunday people entering Germany from Poland will have to show a negative PCR or antigen test, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which has also placed Cyprus and Bulgaria in the same high risk category.

The three countries represent a "very high risk of infection" particularly because of the rate at which the virus is spreading there, namely beyond 200 new cases per 100,000 of the population in a week, the institute said.

Germany has also placed Austria's Tyrol state and the Czech Republic in the same category, as well as the French Moselle region, but without imposing permanent checks on the border with France.

At the same time, the institute removed the Portuguese Algarve region from its red list as it did recently with the Spanish island of Mallorca and the other Balearic islands, resulting in a surge in the supply of flights to these destinations.

