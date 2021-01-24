UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Buys Same Corona Meds Used To Treat Trump

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 08:40 PM

Germany buys same corona meds used to treat Trump

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Germany will become the first European Union country to start using the same experimental antibodies treatment credited with helping Donald Trump recover from Covid-19, health minister Jens Spahn said Sunday.

"The government has bought 200,000 doses for 400 million Euros ($486 million)," Spahn told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper, working out at 2,000 euros per dose.

Patients will receive them free of charge, a health ministry spokeswoman told AFP.

Two different kinds of so-called monoclonal antibody therapies will be made available to university hospitals from the coming week, with Spahn saying Germany was "the first country in the EU" to deploy them in the fight against the pandemic.

Both treatments have been approved for emergency use in the United States but have yet to receive the green light from European regulators.

The ministry spokeswoman said Germany's national regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PIE), had determined that use of the drugs was "in principle" allowed on a case-by-case basis, decided by doctors, to prevent "severe illness or hospitalisations among certain risk groups".

Germany has purchased doses of US firm Regeneron's Casirivimab/Imdevimab antibody cocktail, as well US company Eli Lilly's Bamlanivimab antibody drug, she added.

Trump, who was briefly hospitalised with the coronavirus last October while he was US president, was treated with Regeneron's therapy before it had gained formal authorisation.

He later said the medicine did "a fantastic job".

Regeneron's version is a combination or "cocktail" of two lab-made antibodies: infection-fighting proteins that were developed to bind to the surface protein of the coronavirus to stop it from invading human cells.

Eli Lilly's therapy works in a similar way but uses a single synthetic antibody.

Related Topics

Drugs European Union Company Trump Job Germany Same United States October Sunday From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

44 minutes ago

MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability We ..

44 minutes ago

UAEU launches ‘Future Class’ project to educat ..

1 hour ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 133,044

2 hours ago

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature comes to J ..

2 hours ago

E-Ramadan Content Market concludes successfully

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.