UrduPoint.com

Germany Calls Mali Expulsion Of French Envoy 'unjustified'

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Germany calls Mali expulsion of French envoy 'unjustified'

Berlin, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Germany on Tuesday criticised as "unjustified" the Mali junta's decision to expel France's ambassador and said it stood alongside its French ally.

"Unjustified expulsion of the French ambassador leads to a dead end," the German foreign ministry tweeted.

"Need dialogue, not escalation for the shared goal of security for Mali and the fight against terrorism. We stand firmly by France's side." The French government said earlier Tuesday that it was reviewing along with its EU partners its military presence in Mali following the expulsion.

Mali on Monday said it had given envoy Joel Meyer 72 hours to leave in the light of "hostile" remarks made by French government officals.

The junta's statement notably referenced French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. He had told reporters on January 27 that Mali's junta was "illegitimate" and its decisions "irresponsible".

The expulsion comes amid growing alarm in France and its European allies at the junta's reported decision to hire mercenaries from the Russian paramilitary group Wagner.

The spat has stirred doubts over France's continued military support for Mali, a deeply poor former French colony and ally battling a nearly decade-long anti-jihadist campaign.

Germany has around 1,500 soldiers in Mali as part of the United Nations' MINUSMA peacekeeping mission and an EU mission to train Malian soldiers.

Related Topics

Dead United Nations Poor Russia France German Germany Mali January From Government

Recent Stories

Past rulers did no spend money on welfare of publi ..

Past rulers did no spend money on welfare of public: Imran Khan

7 minutes ago
 PMD forecast light to moderate rain couple with th ..

PMD forecast light to moderate rain couple with thunderstorm

5 minutes ago
 JALA establishes linkages with various stakeholder ..

JALA establishes linkages with various stakeholders in Justice Sectors: Senate i ..

5 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 4,774 new COVID-19 infections, 13 ..

Malaysia reports 4,774 new COVID-19 infections, 13 new deaths

5 minutes ago
 Maritime Affairs minister calls on FM

Maritime Affairs minister calls on FM

5 minutes ago
 Fawad asks Sindh government to implement SC verdic ..

Fawad asks Sindh government to implement SC verdict on LG system in letter and s ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>