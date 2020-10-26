Germany cancels Nuremberg Christmas market over virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The German city of Nuremberg has cancelled its world-renowned Christmas market over soaring coronavirus cases, officials said on Monday.

"After much deliberation and in order to protect the population, we have come to the conclusion that the Christmas market will not take place this year," mayor Marcus Koenig said in a statement.

The "Christkindlesmarkt" is one of Germany's biggest and oldest Christmas markets, and attracts more than two million visitors annually.