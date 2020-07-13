UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Captain Neuer Filmed Singing Song By Controversial Croatian Nationalist

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Germany captain Neuer filmed singing song by controversial Croatian nationalist

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :A video has emerged of Germany and Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer singing a Croatian song which has right-wing nationalist links while on holiday.

In the filming, Neuer, 34, can be seen in a group at a beachside bar singing "Lijepa li si" (You are beautiful) by controversial Croatian singer Marko Perkovic, known as 'Thompson'.

Perkovic, who is known for his sympathies for Croatia's World War II pro-Nazi regime, earned the nickname 'Thompson' after the brand of weapon he carried during the Croatian war of independence in the early 1990s.

The song in question is a patriotic number that cites Herceg-Bosnia -- which Zagreb-backed Bosnian Croats self-proclaimed as a statelet during Bosnia's 1990s war and which they had hoped would eventually merge with Croatia.

Neuer, who has led Germany since 2016, is holidaying with his friend and Bayern Munich goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic, 39, on the Dalmatian coast on the Adriatic Sea.

Neuer has not yet commented on the video, but his personal manager told German daily Bild the player does not speak Croatian.

A press officer from Bayern Munich declined to comment when contacted by AFP. Neuer's managers were not immediately available for comment.

Magazine Focus noted Neuer was "naive to think" the clip would not emerge in the media.

At the same time, "assuming that with this song Neuer supports Croatian nationalist ideas would be a little too far-reaching", it said.

Having skippered Bayern to an eighth straight Bundesliga title before they also won the German Cup to complete the double, Neuer and his team-mate are currently on a two-week holiday.

Bayern could finish this season with a treble of silverware as they are among the favourites for the Champions League finals in Lisbon next month.

Bayern host Chelsea on August 8 in the last 16, second leg, having won the first leg 3-0 in London in February.

Related Topics

German Germany London Thompson Lisbon Same Independence Croatia February August 2016 World War Media From Chelsea Bayern Coach Weapon

Recent Stories

Pakistan to stand by Kashmiris till realization of ..

20 minutes ago

MoF completes phase one of the e-Dirham system tra ..

21 minutes ago

Moon Observatory to be set up in Islamabad, says F ..

33 minutes ago

Green shirts will show performance during England ..

1 hour ago

DMCA increases bunkering fleet in Dubai waters

2 hours ago

Dubai Investments celebrates 25th anniversary with ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.